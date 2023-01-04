Durham police identify man shot and killed on Christmas morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Christmas morning.

Officers responded around 10:00 a.m. to Ashe Street and found a man and woman who had both been shot, according to Durham police.

After EMS transported both to the hospital, the man later died from his injuries, police said. He has been identified as 45-year-old Denis Alen Sosa-Gomez. The woman had non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29538 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.