Durham police investigate after man found shot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday evening.It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Morning Glory Avenue behind the Durham Rescue Mission. Officers found a man who had a gunshot wound.He was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.A Kia sedan at the scene had visible gunshot damage.This remains an active investigation, police said. No other details were immediately available.Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.