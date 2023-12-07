One man was killed in a shooting that took place in Durham this morning.

Virginia man charged in July murder off NC 54 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Thursday that a Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death in July.

Lynchburg Police Department took Dominique Morgan, 33, of Lynchburg, Virginia, into custody on Dec. 1.

Morgan was charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Johnny Lloyd Banks Jr., 55, of Raleigh.

Banks was shot and killed July 10 in the 2200 block of NC Highway 54 in Durham.

Morgan was taken to Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he was held with no bond.

"The Durham Police Department thanks the Lynchburg Police Department for their diligent work and assistance in making this arrest," DPD said in a release.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to please call Investigator B. Paulhus at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.