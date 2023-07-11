On July 1, Andres Mosquera was found stabbed to death in his Durham home. Investigators are trying to find the person responsible.

Wilson man charged in a deadly stabbing in Durham that happened more than two years ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police announced a break on Tuesday in a homicide case from more than two years ago.

On the afternoon of July 1, 2021, Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera, 35, was stabbed to death inside his home in the 2300 block of Charles Street.

Mosquera was known as Andres in the community, according to police.

Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera (known as Andres) was found stabbed in his home on July 1. Durham Police

After the crime, investigators viewed Mosquera's security system and saw that he came home with another person just before 11:20 p.m. the night before.

They also learned that Mosquera's 2017 gray Toyota Tacoma had been stolen. The truck was later found abandoned on the side of Interstate 540 near the US 64 exit in Knightdale.

But no suspect was found -- that is, until now. DPD announced that on June 30, Greene County deputies took a Wilson man into custody.

Jonquel Marquis Tabron, 31, was arrested in the 40 block of Margaret Drive in Snow Hill. Tabron was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Durham police say the man in the white t-shirt came home with Andres Mosquera hours before he was found stabbed to death on Charles Street. Durham Police

He received a $2 million bond and was taken to the Durham County Jail.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Investigator Adams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

