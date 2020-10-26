NC already surpasses 2016's absentee ballots total as final few days of early voting begin

Early voting lines are expected to grow this week during the final few days of early voting, which ends Saturday.
Early voting numbers statewide have surpassed 2.5 million. There are more than 7.3 million registered voters in North Carolina.
A supervisor at Herbert Community Center in Cary said the polling location is No. 1 in the state when it comes to voter volume.
We continue seeing early voting lines throughout the Triangle. The wait is about 30 minutes now at Herbert Community Center in Cary. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sP1BuBGNTE— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) October 26, 2020
ABC11 found stickers being scooped up and a sea of voters standing at voting booths.
"I waited 34 minutes," said voter Paul Mulligan, who voted Monday and sidestepped large crowds at the beginning of early voting. "The later it gets, the larger the crowd. So I shot for the middle."
People are squeezing in the time and casting a ballot this final week before the general election.
"I needed to do it. I was at work and our internet went out so I was like, 'perfect time to go,'" voter Ashley Simpson said.
Wake has an interactive tool that allows residents to see average wait times.
Tuesday, the Board of Elections for Wake and Durham counties will be meeting and counting mail-ins.
