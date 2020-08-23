ECU moves undergraduate classes online for rest of fall semester amid COVID-19, UNC Charlotte to delay in-person classes 3 weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- East Carolina University will move undergraduate classes online for the remainder of the fall semester starting Wednesday, Aug. 26 due to recent COVID-19 clusters on campus.
Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson made the announcement Sunday morning. Fall classes at ECU began Aug. 10.
"This decision to move online for the fall semester was not made lightly," said Michelson. "We are appreciative of the ongoing support and approval of our plan to move forward by UNC System President Peter Hans and public health experts. We believe this decision is best for the well-being of our entire
campus community."
"As I have said during the planning for the Return of Pirate Nation, I believe that we achieve our mission - student and regional success - at much higher levels when we can operate in person and with face-to-face engagement," said Michelson. "However, ECU is a nationally recognized leader in distance education making us well positioned to make this shift."
Undergraduate classes will be suspended Monday and Tuesday so students and faculty can adjust to the semester schedule change.
University residence halls will begin move-out this week, concluding on Aug. 30.
"Quite clearly this is a difficult time for all of Pirate Nation," Mitchelson said. "No Pirate can feel good about the sequence of events that we have coped with since March. If ever there was a time for Pirate Nation to come together and to support one another, it is now. If ever there was a time for us to care for
one another, it is now. If ever there was a time for Pirates to be compassionate, it is right now."
ECU had previously reported several clusters of COVID-19 in residence halls on campus along with a sorority and the football team.
The university will work with international students, student athletes and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus.
Professional and graduate courses will continue as they are currently operating.
ECU said it will offer prorated refunds for students for campus housing and dining. Students will receive detailed information regarding this process in messages to their email accounts.
