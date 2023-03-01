'Keep students safe': Johnston County Schools phase in weapons detection system

Johnston County Schools is phasing in a new security system at each of its schools. According to district leaders, it will be in place at all schools by the end of the school year.

MICRO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Not only is Michelle Pitts a sixth-grade science teacher at North Johnston Middle School, but she's a parent. As more reports surface of kids bringing guns to school, Pitts has found it concerning.

"It has been scary to hear," she said. "The measures we're taking is to keep students safe."

Johnston County Schools is phasing in a new security system at each of its schools. According to district leaders, it will be in place at all schools by the end of the school year. This comes just two weeks after a gun was found in the parking lot of Cleveland High School.

School leaders say these new safety measures have been in the works for a year. It comes with a $9 million dollar price tag.

"Let's just say for example they have this Chromebook in their hands, if they go through, it's going to go off," said Caitlin Furr, Johnston County Schools spokeswoman.

According to Furr, the weapons detection software at North Johnston Middle is only at the bus entrance, but soon it'll be at the front door too. It is designed to detect objects based on their shape.

"We do know things like this Chromebook can set it off. So, we're prepared for that: cellphones, keys, things like that. For example, if I just walk through with my cell phone, there's no problem," she said.

There are now multiple layers of protection in the building from the surveillance system to the security vestibules and school resource officers.

"I think it's necessary to take a proactive approach. Fortunately, I think it's better to do it on this end instead of being reactionary. If it stops one incident, it's a great approach to take," said Principal Heather Anders.

It's easing the fears of parents and teachers.

"I appreciate that. I feel like it just makes me feel better," said Pitts.

Granville County Schools recently implemented the use of metal detectors in its school district. The district said it will deploy the detectors unannounced and typically screen either predetermined samples of students, or sometimes all students, upon morning arrival.