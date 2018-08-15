ABC 11 Together Perspectives for August 19, 2018

This month's ABC 11 Together Perspectives features WakeEd Partnership, the Knightdale Arts and Education Fest and Cary's Lazy Daze.WakeEd Partnership is a unique education non-profit that focuses on transforming teaching and leadership models in Wake County Public Schools. One example of who they do that is the Summer STEM Program and STEMposium.Teachers are paired with businesses for 5 days of immersion and training in project-based learning. Teacher take what they learn to the classroom, and along with their students come up with questions they can explore in a project. The work all culminates in May with STEMposium where teachers and students display and discuss their projects.WakeEd Partnership is also holding its "Stars of Education" gala dinner on Wednesday, October 11 from 5pm-8pm at the Raleigh Marriott City Center.Two years ago the Town of Knightdale launched its Arts and Education Festival to bring together local non-profits, educational, wellness and cultural arts all in one place.ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Knightdale Arts and Education Fest. The Fest will take place Saturday, September 8 from 1pm-8pm in Knightdale Station Park.It started 42 years ago as a small arts festival in Cary. Today the Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival is one of the biggest festivals in the Southeast. The Festival features more than 300 artist, more than 2 dozen food vendors and plenty of entertainment.This year's Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival will take place Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26 on the Town Hall Campus in downtown Cary. ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of Lazy Daze.