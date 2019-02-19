ABC11 TOGETHER

Fayetteville State University opens food pantry for students in need

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville State University held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for its new food pantry. The pantry is in the old cashier's window on the first floor of the Barber Administration Building.

When you think about food insecurity college students are likely among the last to come to mind. However; student leaders at Fayetteville State say hunger happens.

"This has been one of our initiatives that we've been trying to fix for numerous of years," said Karee Brown-Jones, FSU Student Body President.

After nearly two years of research and planning, Fayetteville State unveiled its new food pantry for students in need.



"Of the 6,500 students here at FSU, a large majority are commuter students. So they face the same real-life issues that people outside the university face," said Wesley Fountain, FSU Director of Government and Community Affairs.

The chancellor said it is a matter of meeting students' needs.

"If we're not doing this, then I don't think we're really serving the students as we should," Chancellor Dr. James Anderson said. "We're giving the students the intellectual food they need so why not actually give them the food they need?"

But it's not just your typical shelf items, FSU's pantry has two commercial-grade refrigerators to store fresh fruits and vegetables.

"We need to make sure we meet their nutritional needs and that holistic development of the student will occur here," Dr. Anderson said.

Though Food Lion provided $10,000 in product and shelving to get the pantry started, students and local community partners will keep it going.

"Second Harvest Food Bank will help us keep it stocked. We'll also have student-led initiatives to keep it in stock as well," Fountain said.

The hours for the food pantry are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfayetteville newshungercollege studentsgood newsabc11 togetherFayetteville
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Angels in the air: NC family gets free flights for medical treatment
Retail Donation Program makes 'huge' difference for families in need
Family discovers son has brain cancer after losing home to Florence
Raleigh's Pastor Jones inspiring the community far beyond the pews
More abc11 together
EDUCATION
Muslim holiday moves closer to becoming addition on WCPSS calender
Fort Bragg mom fights for school reassignment for son with disability
Wake Co. teacher upset after being told she can't attend leadership event
More officers sent to Cumberland Co. middle school after threat
More Education
Top Stories
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of possible wintry mix in Durham
President Obama expected to attend UNC-Duke game, sources say
Troubleshooter steps in after vehicle recall fix takes months to repair
Woman says mom's death in Fayetteville rehab facility was preventable
Angels in the air: NC family gets free flights for medical treatment
Alamance County to display 'In God We Trust' on all county vehicles
9th Dist. Results leaked before Election Day, investigators say
Show More
Muslim holiday moves closer to becoming addition on WCPSS calender
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
Raleigh City Council approves Dorothea Dix Park master plan
Jury deliberating in Wake County double murder case
More News