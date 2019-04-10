Education

Moms to rally in Raleigh against bill that encourages teachers to carry guns in classrooms

EMBED <>More Videos

Gun control advocates plan to gather in Raleigh to protest a controversial new bill.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gun control advocates plan to gather in Raleigh to protest a controversial new bill.

Hundreds of moms from different volunteer groups will meet with lawmakers Wednesday to talk about why they don't want the School Security Act of 2019 to pass.

The bill aims to give teachers and professors raises if they get trained and carry weapons on their campuses.

On the other hand, the moms said they support a bill that would allow family members and law enforcement to temporarily disrupt someone's access to guns if they present a serious threat to themselves or others.

The moms are expected to gather at the North Carolina Legislative Building at 11:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationncgun controlschool safetyteachersguns
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC legislation would help undocumented residents get driver's license
Publix submitted plans to open new grocery store in Clayton
'Beyond Fences' helps pet owners when nobody else will
Charges dropped against man accused of abandoning pet fish
New condom emphasizes consent with unique packaging
'Jeopardy!' contestant wins over $110K, sets single-day record
Poll: 56 percent of Americans say Trump makes race relations worse
Show More
Triangle father of murdered Muslim students makes plea to lawmakers
Benson bank robbery suspect inadvertently released from hospital captured in South Carolina
Photographer captures 'pollenpocalypse' over Durham
Power back on after Duke Energy's planned outage affected thousands
Vitamins, supplements have no added health benefits, study contends
More TOP STORIES News