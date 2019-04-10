Moms to rally in Raleigh against bill that encourages teachers to carry guns in classrooms

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gun control advocates plan to gather in Raleigh to protest a controversial new bill.
Hundreds of moms from different volunteer groups will meet with lawmakers Wednesday to talk about why they don't want the School Security Act of 2019 to pass.
The bill aims to give teachers and professors raises if they get trained and carry weapons on their campuses.
On the other hand, the moms said they support a bill that would allow family members and law enforcement to temporarily disrupt someone's access to guns if they present a serious threat to themselves or others.
The moms are expected to gather at the North Carolina Legislative Building at 11:30 a.m.
