EDUCATION

Rolesville High cancels after-school activities after receiving phoned threat

Rolesville High lets out after the lockdown was lifted. (Tim Pulliam)

ROLESVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A phoned-in threat put Rolesville High School on alert Thursday afternoon and led to the canceling of after-school activities and a delay in the student bus schedule.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Sources told ABC11 that a call came in about shots fired. Police rushed to the school and put it on lockdown at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Police searched the campus. They have not said whether anything was found.

School officials said it appeared to be a hoax call that came from outside the school.



Sources said the phoned-in threat is believed to have come from a Tennessee phone number.

Students were released at approximately 3:15 p.m., nearly an hour after the scheduled release time

Lisa Luten, spokesperson for Wake County Public School System, said the call came in right before school dismissal, which delayed the dismissal.

Students were seen hugging each other as they were released

All after-school activities and athletic events have been canceled as a precaution.

In a phone message to parents, the school system said:

Parents, due to a delay releasing students from Rolesville high school, your child's bus is expected to be later than usual. This means that the high school's bus routes must be completed before the bus can arrive at your child's school. Please know that this could include students who use sender transportation.Your child is being well supervised in a safe place on your school's campus and will be released to board his or her bus upon its arrival to your child's school. Please allow for a 60- to 90-minute delay in your child's safe arrival home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool threathoaxwake county schoolsRolesvilleWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Cary parents fired up over school-reassignment proposal flood meeting
Poorly maintained bus stop concerns Raeford mom
I-Team: Counselors, parents, students talk new trends in bullying
Thousands of SAT exams taken Saturday could be invalidated
More Education
Top Stories
3 killed in crash on I-40 in Johnston County identified, 1 charged
Area school districts keep thousands of dollars in unclaimed lunch money
Chapel Hill police officer placed on leave after concerns about tattoo
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Chapel Hill police chief told officers to 'stay way out' during Silent Sam toppling
Motorcyclist critically injured in Fayetteville crash
1 seriously injured in shooting at Garner hotel
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 70 in Durham
Show More
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
NC Triangle Starry Night Walk and 5k Run coming to Raleigh
This may be the easiest way to remove lice from your hair
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
'Distressed' mystery woman caught on doorbell cam found safe
More News