Rolesville High cancels after-school activities after receiving phoned threat

ROLESVILLE, NC (WTVD) --A phoned-in threat put Rolesville High School on alert Thursday afternoon and led to the canceling of after-school activities and a delay in the student bus schedule.
Sources told ABC11 that a call came in about shots fired. Police rushed to the school and put it on lockdown at approximately 1:40 p.m.
Police searched the campus. They have not said whether anything was found.
School officials said it appeared to be a hoax call that came from outside the school.
#RolesvilleHighSchool letting out after lockdown this afternoon. It appears no threat was found. Everyone is safe. @RolesvilleRams pic.twitter.com/FMQqF5Odi5— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 30, 2018
Sources said the phoned-in threat is believed to have come from a Tennessee phone number.
Students were released at approximately 3:15 p.m., nearly an hour after the scheduled release time
Lisa Luten, spokesperson for Wake County Public School System, said the call came in right before school dismissal, which delayed the dismissal.
Students were seen hugging each other as they were released
All after-school activities and athletic events have been canceled as a precaution.
In a phone message to parents, the school system said:
Parents, due to a delay releasing students from Rolesville high school, your child's bus is expected to be later than usual. This means that the high school's bus routes must be completed before the bus can arrive at your child's school. Please know that this could include students who use sender transportation.Your child is being well supervised in a safe place on your school's campus and will be released to board his or her bus upon its arrival to your child's school. Please allow for a 60- to 90-minute delay in your child's safe arrival home.