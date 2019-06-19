The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center is kicking off some summer camps for kids.
The impact camps give the students a hands on experience at a different nonprofit every day to learn about the needs of organization.
There's also a leadership camp designed to show kids they really can make a difference in the community. The camps are for rising 9-12th grade students. The tuition is $350 per week.
More information here.
Summer leadership camps available for high school students
