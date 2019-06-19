abc11 together

Summer leadership camps available for high school students

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center is kicking off some summer camps for kids.

The impact camps give the students a hands on experience at a different nonprofit every day to learn about the needs of organization.

There's also a leadership camp designed to show kids they really can make a difference in the community. The camps are for rising 9-12th grade students. The tuition is $350 per week.

More information here.
