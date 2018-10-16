EDUCATION

'This is for my kids:' Cameron Pond parents continue fight against school reassignment

EMBED </>More Videos

They took their case once again to the Wake County School board about the plan to send their kids to different schools next year.

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Many Wake County parents are not giving up their fight just yet.

They took their case once again to the Wake County School Board about the plan to send their children to different schools next year instead of their neighborhood schools.

Originally a third draft of the plan was supposed to be released Tuesday night, but the school board wanted more time to review the plan.



"We're in a growing county, we're glad people want to attend our schools but it does create some challenges for us," said Matt Dees, spokesman for the Wake County Public School System.

A group of parents from Cameron Pond showed up again dressed in orange. They have been pleading to the school board to not move their kids from Mills Park schools to either Carpenter Elementary School or Alston Ridge Middle School. They argue the other schools are not as close. There's also a new greenway being built in the area that would allow kids to bike to school.



"Please take it from someone who has actually been there and walked it," said Ryan Simper, a parent from Cameron Pond, referring to the Panther Creek Greenway. "I'm a very protective father and I would absolutely let my girls walk and ride on that route."

School board members will send their thoughts to the director of assignment about the Cameron Pond areas and other soon before the draft is released. Some options for Cameron Pond include moving forward with the staff recommendation or revising the grandfathering rules to allow more students to remain in place.

"This is for my kids -- I care about them because this is their future," said Krissy Campbell, who has three children. "We feel the numbers are being manipulated to justify certain changes to support their decisions and being used against us."

Wake County Schools says it needs to get ahead of the game when it comes to preparing for the class size mandate which goes into effect in 2021-22. Parents like Campbell say the district say is basing its projections on current enrollment numbers vs. how they will change. She said they're going to decrease.

A final vote on the assignment plan is scheduled for November 20.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationwake county schoolsstudentsCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
UNC, Duke join Highway Patrol to increase school bus safety
UNC apologizes for the 'injustices of slavery' on 225th birthday
Durham high school students helping the hungry
National Pawn to donate instruments to Durham middle school
More Education
Top Stories
Classmates say Cardinal Gibbons teen killed in crash was an 'amazing person'
Cary Police investigate death of 5-month-old baby boy
Did you win? Numbers drawn for $667M Mega Millions jackpot
Acute flaccid myelitis: 3 cases of rare illness reported in NC this year
Sheriff: Florence, SC shooting suspect set up house to ambush officers
Debris from Space X rocket washes up on North Carolina beach
Duplin County animal shelter overwhelmed by community response
Concrete contractor accused of taking money from customers, charity
Show More
Police chief says enforcement is difficult for scooters in Raleigh
North Carolina AG announces investigation into e-cigarette company, Juul
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Sheriff: Man shot Fayetteville cop, tried to run over officers
Wake County elections officials show how your vote is counted
More News