RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Church services this Sunday, and for the last few weekends, have been canceled for many people in the Triangle due to the spread of coronavirus.
So Pastor Curtis Mulder of Ekklesia Church in Raleigh is bringing you a virtual message.
Watch his message in the video above.
MORE COVERAGE:
Music brings people together, helps with coping amid COVID-19 crisis
What counts as 'essential business' in North Carolina amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order
6 tips on how to care for seniors while social distancing
A Sunday message for those whose church service was canceled due to the coronavirus
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News