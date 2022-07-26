Voters head to ballot box as elections take place in Wake County and Fayetteville

The race for democratic candidate for Wake County Sheriff has received a lot of attention, going from seven candidates back in the May primary to a head-to-head battle.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Polls in Wake County are now open and one of the races on the ballot is a runoff election for the democratic candidate for county sheriff.

It is important to note only registered Democrats or unaffiliated voters who did not vote in May can cast a ballot Tuesday.

This race has received a lot of attention, going from seven candidates back in the May primary to a head-to-head battle between Sheriff Baker and Willie Rowe.

David Cooper will be voting today. He says he wants someone with a vision for improvement.

"Overall I think it's pretty safe but I think it can be better. It's always important. It always starts with the local government. My vote counts," he said.

You can head to the board of elections website to find your polling location.

Two Cary Town Council seats are also on the ballot in Wake County.

In Fayetteville voters will decide who will be mayor, plus all nine city council seats.

Polling places close at 7:30 p.m.