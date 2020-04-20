movie news

Meghan Markle talks narrating Disneynature film 'Elephant' on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- Meghan Markle is opening up about her new passion project, narrating the Disneynature film "Elephant" for Disney+.

"I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat," she said in a newly released interview shot last summer. "When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety."

The film, which debuted on Disney+ earlier this month, follows a herd of African elephants led by matriarch Gaia as they make an epic thousand-mile journey over eight months across the Kalahari desert, following in the footsteps of their ancestors.

EMBED More News Videos

The new nature documentary films "Elephant" and "Dolphin Reef" are now streaming on Disney+.



"These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected," Markle continued, adding, "I think they are a lot more like us than they are different."

Profits from proceeds benefit Elephants Without Borders, a conservation organization both Markle and her husband Harry care deeply about.

"I hope that when people see this film, they realize how connected we all are. If we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way," she said.

SEE ALSO: What to watch on Disney+ while you celebrate Earth Month this April

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth dayroyalsmoviessocietyelephantsdocumentarymovie newsnaturemeghan markledisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to watch on Disney+ while you celebrate Earth Month
Portman, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex-voiced Disney+ docs coming in April
MOVIE NEWS
Freeform running movie marathons every weekend in April
Pixar's summer release 'Soul' postponed to November
Socially distanced drive-in theater a sign of normalcy during COVID-19
Stars of 'Contagion' reunite to offer coronavirus advice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 latest: Johnston Co. prison suspends operations
Rain moving out by early evening
4 outbreaks in one NC county linked to parties, celebrations
Roxboro man dead in Durham single-vehicle wreck
California skate park filled with sand to deter gatherings
Gas prices fall to under $1 in 13 states during pandemic
The 411: Durham Police help church give back to community
Show More
Wake Tech nursing students skip exams to help with COVID-19 care
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
ReOpen NC gearing up for rally against Gov. Cooper's stay-at-home order
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
Wrightsville Beach to reopen with restrictions on Monday
More TOP STORIES News