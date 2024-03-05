Search for Elijah Vue, missing Wisconsin boy, expands, police find new 'vehicle of interest'

TWO RIVERS, Wis. -- The search for a missing Wisconsin boy was expanded to rural areas on Tuesday, according to police.

3-year-old Elijah Vue was last seen on Feb. 20.

On Monday, Two Rivers Police announced it has a vehicle of interest.

Police described the car as a beige, four-door 1997 Nissan Altima, with Wisconsin registration beginning with A and ending with 0.

Investigators also asked residents from nearby counties to look for the car in any surveillance camera footage recorded on Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They are asked to submit the video to a file sharing website.

The child's mother Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend are facing child neglect charges.