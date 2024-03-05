WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Search for Elijah Vue, missing Wisconsin boy, expands, police find new 'vehicle of interest'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Police provide update for missing Wisconsin boy Elijah Vue
The search for a missing 3-year-old Wisconsin boy expanded to rural areas on Tuesday, according to police.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. -- The search for a missing Wisconsin boy was expanded to rural areas on Tuesday, according to police.

3-year-old Elijah Vue was last seen on Feb. 20.

On Monday, Two Rivers Police announced it has a vehicle of interest.

RELATED: Wisconsin mother sent missing 3-year-old son to man's home 'for disciplinary reasons': prosecutors

Police described the car as a beige, four-door 1997 Nissan Altima, with Wisconsin registration beginning with A and ending with 0.

Investigators also asked residents from nearby counties to look for the car in any surveillance camera footage recorded on Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They are asked to submit the video to a file sharing website.

The child's mother Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend are facing child neglect charges.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW