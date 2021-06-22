Surveillance photos released from Raleigh Juneteenth shooting

Photos released from Raleigh Juneteenth shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department released pictures of the people suspected of shooting an EMS worker during a Juneteenth event.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at Roberts Park.

The EMS worker was there to help a person who had fallen and gotten hurt.

Suddenly, shots rang out. One bullet hit the ambulance and another hit the EMS worker.

The worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aproximately 48 hours after the shooting, Raleigh Police Department released five photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras.

Those photos show multiple people pointing guns and running away.

Anyone who can help identify anyone in the photos is asked to call Raleigh Police Department or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.
