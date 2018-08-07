ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 NC pitmasters compete on Food Network show

EMBED </>More Videos

Four North Carolina pitmasters are competing on Food Network's Chopped Grill Masters.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Four North Carolina pitmasters are competing on the Food Network show Chopped Grill Masters on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

"It was very intense," explained The Pit executive chef Melanie Dunia. "Overall, I really enjoyed it!"


The four battling it out included:

  • From Raleigh- Melanie Dunia, The Pit Authentic Barbecue Executive Chef


  • From Knightdale- Chris Prieto, who will soon open his first restaurant Prime Barbecue


  • From Benson- Jerry Stephenson, owner of Redneck BBQ Lab


  • From Edenton- Adam Hughes, a general contractor who spends his weekends participating in BBQ competitions under the name 'Old Colony Smokehouse'


"There are four mystery ingredients in each basket and you have to make a dish with those ingredients in the time," Dunia said. "The time is real! It's 20 or 30-minute rounds and the time-it's real!" she said.

All four competed to win the Food Network show, and an opportunity to make it to the final which aires on August 28. They are hoping to represent the Tarheel state against other pitmasters from Kansas City, Texas, and Memphis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfoodcompetitionNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Book of Mormon returns to DPAC
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Council wants to remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame
Food and drink events worth finding in Raleigh this week
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane from Charlotte to NY
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Waiting game for Governor, NAACP over amendments restraining order
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
Mud bath? Durham pup finds a unique way to cool down
Council wants to remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal
Show More
Subtropical Storm Debby forms in the Atlantic
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs
Pregnant teen, unborn baby fatally shot in High Point
More News