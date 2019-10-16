Don't get scammed at the NC State Fair

Every year, we hear from viewers who buy fake entrance and ride tickets to the fair. If you find tickets for sale online by an individual just know there are risks.
Make sure the tickets are not counterfeit and are good for this year's fair and not past years. You can buy tickets directly from the State Fair website also at the entrance gates on the day of the fair.
The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina says if you plan on making any big purchases at the fair from the various vendors do your research, and check the reviews of the company and their return policy.
The BBB suggests that you do not fall for pushy sales representatives. Ask them if they are willing to give you the same great price after the fair is over, so you could have some time to think about the purchase.
Also remember the FTC's "Cooling Off Rule", which normally allows consumers three days to cancel a purchase, does not apply to the following purchases at the fairs:
- Purchases of less than $25
- Goods or services not primarily intended for personal, family, or household purposes
- Insurance, securities, or real estate
- Motor vehicles
- Arts and crafts.
Go to the N.C. State Fair Website for more information.