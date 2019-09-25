jeopardy

New 'Jeopardy!' champ Jason Zuffranieri could be the next James Holzhauer

Watch out 'Jeopardy James,' there's a new champ skyrocketing to huge success and he's currently on an impressive winning streak.

Jason Zuffranieri is now in third place on the all-time money list.

The 42-year-old math teacher from Albuquerque locked in his 18th straight victory Tuesday night bringing his winnings to more than half a million dollars.

RELATED:'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek opens up about spirituality as he faces latest cancer setback

But when he thinks about the notoriety that comes with the title of champion, 'Jeopardy Jason' is staying humble.

"I'm not in the class of those guys at all or any of the big names that are in there," said Zuffranieri. "I think when things are all over, I'll just kind of sit back and it'll kind of sink in."

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' James Holzhauer: How does current contestant compare to Ken Jennings?

Jason also shared a little secret to his success: a toilet paper roll.

He says it has the same look and feel of an actual Jeopardy buzzer, so it helped him with practicing for the show.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Alex Trebek opens up about spirituality, health
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
Jeopardy! superfan creates 'Trebek Affirmation Soundboard'
Alex Trebek done with chemo and ready for more 'Jeopardy!'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into RV parked next to Fuquay-Varina home
Tropical Storm Karen, Hurricane Lorenzo spaghetti models
Sanford officer shoots man who robbed Dollar Tree at knifepoint
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
Private internet browsing won't protect you from malware
VIDEO: Illinois girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
Show More
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
9 cases of Legionnaires' disease possibly linked to western NC fair
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Meredith political expert explains Trump impeachment inquiry timeline
More TOP STORIES News