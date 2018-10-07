ENTERTAINMENT

'The Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at 76

Veteran actor Scott Wilson dies at 76 years old. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 7, 2018.

Veteran actor Scott Wilson has died.

Wilson was best known recently for his role as Hershel on "The Walking Dead."

He passed away this weekend due to complications from Leukemia.

AMC tweeted a message, saying they were deeply saddened by the news of his passing.

The tweet read:

"Scott will be remembered as a great actor and an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him."



Wilson, who also appeared in a number of legendary films -- such as The Great Gatsby, In Cold Blood and Dead Man Walking -- was 76-years-old.
