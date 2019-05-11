victoria's secret

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show leaves network TV

EMBED <>More Videos

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will not return to network television after a nearly two-decade run.

NEW YORK -- The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will not return to network television after a nearly two-decade run.

Executives made the announcement Friday, saying they will develop a new kind of event on a different platform, though they gave no further details.

The show first aired in 2001 with an hour-long special on ABC.

The televised fashion show originally attracted millions, but ratings plummeted by roughly two-thirds in recent years, according to the New York Times.

The show has sparked criticism for objectifying women, and last year, company CMO Edward Razek was under fire for comments he made about plus-sized and transgender models.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityfashion showtelevisionvictoria's secret
VICTORIA'S SECRET
Women stole $21,000 worth of underwear in 2 minutes, police say
$6,000 worth of lingerie stolen from Charlotte-area Victoria's Secret
Terrified worker at Victoria's Secret hides from Black Friday shoppers
3 women knock kid down on escalator after stealing from mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend storms will likely impact graduation, Mother's Day plans
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight leaving RDU
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Chef Ashley Christensen talks about future restaurants after big win
Raleigh police investigating after person shot in arm overnight
Bride angry after guests loads 10 Tupperware containers with food from wedding
Johnston Co. teacher provokes controversy with Holocaust lesson plan
Show More
Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations
Thrive NC to Mother's Day events, things to do this weekend
Durham businesses hoping for lift with thousands coming for graduation
Mike's Pastry in Boston is full of treats -- and Canes fans
NASA astronaut speaks to NC State grads from outer space
More TOP STORIES News