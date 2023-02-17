Student found with gun at Harnett County elementary school

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the latest incident of a gun found on a school campus, a student had a firearm in their backpack at Erwin Elementary School on Friday.

The fourth-grade student and weapon "are secure," Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson said. The school is not on lockdown.

There were no injuries but extra police officers are at the scene.

The school system has notified parents and guardians.

"As a school district, we take all matters of stakeholder safety seriously and work diligently to notify everyone affected as soon as possible," a school spokesperson said.

The gun was loaded, but secured.

"The school resource officer and members of the school's administration were notified that a student had a handgun in his possession Friday morning," Johnson told the Harnett Daily Record.