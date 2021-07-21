New details to be released in shooting of 72-year-old woman shot while waiting at stop sign in Erwin

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats is expected to hold a press conference at 10 a.m.
The sheriff's office said Coats will be talking about the latest developments in the shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday outside the Cape Fear Conference A Headquarters in Erwin.
Earlier in the week, Coats said the woman who was shot was an innocent bystander doing her daily chores. She was waiting in her truck a stop sign when she was shot in the head.
First responders rushed the woman to the hospital in critical condition.
The shooter has not been identified, but investigators previously said they were looking for a black four-door sedan--possibly a Mercury Marquis.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county tip line at 910-893-0140.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.