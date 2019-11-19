Escaped Orange Correctional Center inmate arrested after leaving Durham work assignment

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Law enforcement officers have found and arrested an Orange County Correctional inmate who left his Durham work release assignment on Monday night.Robert Terrell was captured on Tuesday morning by Durham Police and taken to Durham County Jail. Terrell was driving a car he stole from his mother, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.Terrell was stopped at Cornwallis Road and South Roxboro Street around 2:20 a.m. Authorities say Terrell, 42, left his work release assignment in Durham on Monday night. He will face charges for escape and larceny of a vehicle.Terrell is serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence as a habitual felon and was due for release in August 2020. Terrell is a minimum-security inmate. Terrell's record on the Department of Corrections' website shows he has several offenses for larceny, breaking and entering and multiple drug-related charges.