Girl, 9, partially paralyzed after shooting in Robeson County; Police looking for person responsible

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Estrella Sosa, 9, is in the fight for her life. She is responsive at UNC Hospital but the family says she has a long recovery ahead of her after being shot at least three times.
Over the weekend in Robeson County, loved ones say the vehicle she was in was shot up as they returned to their neighborhood in Pembroke.
Grandmother Regina Maldonado says she witnessed her granddaughter crying out in pain.
"My granddaughter was saying 'Grandma please don't let me die. Please don't let me die. Am I dreaming? I can't believe this. Am I dreaming?'" she said.
Maldonado says her granddaughter is still bleeding and the right side of her body is paralyzed.
Right now, doctors at UNC have Estrella now breathing on her own. She was previously on a ventilator, but it has been removed.
When that happened, Maldonado says all she could do was jump and shout.
"I know they thought I was crazy but let me tell you something that's the best feeling in the world to know that your granddaughter is breathing when she was right there at death," said Maldonado.
"She talks for a little bit but maybe two or three minutes and then she's out. She mostly wants her sister. Her sister is like her guardian angel."
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. off Moss Neck Road.
Robeson County Sheriff Office's detectives say they have persons of interest they are talking to in this case.
"We know who the guys are. I don't know exactly their names but we know what they look like," Maldonado said.
She believes her family were unintended targets. She feels the shooters were responding in retaliation, likely going after someone who drives a similar vehicle as her son-in-law.
Maldonado had a message for the shooter: "Please turn yourself in. Do what's right. We know who you are. All we are asking is that you turn yourself in. It's not right. My grandbabies don't even want to go back home. Because they are scared."
The child's mother, Retona Sosa, was shot in the arm but she is expected to be ok.
The family is asking the community for prayers.
