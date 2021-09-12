Mother injured, 9-year-old critical after being shot while driving in Robeson County, sheriff says

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a mother and her 9-year-old were shot while traveling in their vehicle Saturday night.Deputies said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Moss Neck Road in Pembroke.Upon arrival to the 80 block of Darrell Drive, deputies found a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old child suffering from gunshot wounds.The mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the child was taken to a medical center in critical condition.The Robeson County Sheriff's Office says it has persons of interest and are conducting interviews.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.