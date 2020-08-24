eviction

Durham residents rally for end to evictions during COVID-19 pandemic as protections expire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Renters and residents rallied outside the Durham County Courthouse on Monday to demand an end to evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina's moratorium on evictions expired in June, and 30 days have passed since the federal stay on evictions expired on July 25.

Residents from Durham's Lakewood neighborhood demanded that the courts stay closed and stop eviction proceedings. According to a news release from Bull City Tenants United, which organized the protest, 700,000 North Carolinians are now vulnerable to losing their homes.

"With this COVID-19 going on right now, it is so bad," said Lakewood resident Stephanie Wilder. "I'm a witness and ended up with COVID-19, by the grace of God I'm up here standing talking to y'all, you know what I'm saying? It's no joke, it's no joke. This is people's livelihood the landlords are playing with and it's not cool."

RELATED: Smithfield couple threatened with eviction despite Governor's order to halt evictions

In 2016, Durham County reported an average of 8 evictions per day, 2.73% higher than the national average eviction rate, according to data from Eviction Lab.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamcoronavirusevictionpublic housingaffordable housingdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVICTION
CEO apologizes to Houston mom who got insensitive eviction note
Out-of-work mom hit with insensitive eviction notice
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
Fayetteville homeless outreach sees uptick in veteran evictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
President Trump speaks to crowd in Mills River, NC
LATEST: 136,630 NC COVID-19 patients presumed to be recovered
'This thing is for real': Clayton mayor responds to COVID-19 outbreak
15-year-old killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Durham
Trailer full of Boy Scouts camping equipment stolen
Marco continues to weaken as Laura strengthens, batters Cuba
Show More
North Carolina will be 1st state to begin voting for president
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommend
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
More TOP STORIES News