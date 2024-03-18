Sanitation, fire and police among Durham city workers rallying for fair wages

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham city workers are demanding higher wages as city council members look ahead to the budget for fiscal year 2024-2025.

On Monday, sanitation workers, firefighters and faith leaders plan to rally ahead of the city council meeting. George Bacote, a sanitation worker, plans to make his voice heard during the meeting. He told ABC11 this budget is critical.

"A lot of my coworkers are leaving the job to start their own companies," said Bacote "They feel like they'd be better off. I've thought about it many, times many times. It's always playing in my head. I'm tired of the stress and headache."

Bacote is referencing the stress of making ends meet and having to work two jobs to do it. He and other city workers want what they're calling a family-supporting wage of at least 25 dollars an hour. Those demands come as sanitation workers walked off the job for days in September of last year.

They demanded higher wages as trash piled on up in communities across the Bull City. According to Bacote, if the city doesn't increase wages, that could happen again.

" Anything is possible. Back in September, we put the city on notice. That was six months ago. They should have come up with a solution by now," he said.

The Professional Firefighters of Durham Local 668 Union released a document.

ABC11 asked Mayor Pro-Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton if $25 an hour is feasible for the city.

"Let me just say absolutely I do support it. As a fiduciary of the city and policymaker, I don't want to do something that's going to break the bank," aid Middleton. "I fully anticipate that we will be passing a significant pay increase for city workers come June. I also anticipate we will be passing a tax increase as well along with that."

Sanitation workers like Bacote said they are deserving of higher wages given the jobs they do.

Faith leaders have signed on to support their fight.

"We are looking at departments that have the highest concentration of Black and Brown workers. They're also the lowest-paid people in the city and so that's unfair. The name for that unfairness is racial injustice," said Kevin Georgas, co-pastor of Jubilee Baptist Church.