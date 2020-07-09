Pets & Animals

Falconbridge Animal Hospital reopens nearly one year after deadly fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been almost a year since the Falconbridge Animal Hospital burnt down, but on Thursday, staff are happy to say that they can finally open after a number of setbacks.

On Thursday, the animal hospital opened back up for business with brand new, shiny equipment ready for the patients they've missed for the past 11 months.

"We're elated. It's been a long process," said Dr. Keri Reeves.

In August 2019, Falconbridge nearly burnt to the ground when an electrical fire started in the breakroom fairly late in the night. Firefighters rushed in and out of the animal hospital trying to save as many animals as possible. Unfortunately, seven cats died in the accident, but crews were able to save 14 dogs and one reptile.

"The inside of the building had to be gutted essentially. And with coronavirus, things got slowed down with that too of course. So it's been 11 months of rebuilding," Reeves said.

Even though their doors are open, only the staff and their patients will see the inside for now. They're offering curbside services because of COVID-19. Regardless, they're happy to be back.

The animal hospital is back up and already booking appointments and are accepting new patients.
