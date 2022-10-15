Families enjoy fun day at Raleigh's 'Falling for Local' festival at Dix Park

Families and couples went out for fun filled family activities at Dix Park Saturday during the 'Falling for Raleigh' festival.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Families and couples waited patiently as their cars inched toward available parking in Dix Park Saturday. Their destination, Shop Local Raleigh's Falling for Raleigh was a chance to enjoy family friendly activities on a gorgeous day.

The food trucks, live music and games combined for a safe space to relax, after Thursday's mass shooting in the Hedingham community.

"Right now, I feel that we're fine, nothing too crazy." said Haley Kissel.

"People died, and it was random acts. So, literally anybody here could have that type of motivation," said Ashton Kajinaky.

ABC11 saw Raleigh police officers on patrol at the park, walking among the visitors enjoying the outdoors. Despite the crowds, there were clear sightlines and no indication of any possible disruptions.

Still, some visitors remain alert after the violence that killed five people and sent two people to Wake Med for treatment of gunshot wounds.

"It's something you don't expect to happen in a community like this," Leah Gates said. "And it obviously makes you a little more aware of your surroundings, and more vigilant of your surroundings; even though this was something that couldn't have been prevented."