Family and friends plead for AWOL soldier to be found

EMBED </>More Videos

Concern is growing about the welfare of Sgt. Carl Seeman.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fort Bragg officially declared Sgt. Carl Seeman AWOL after he missed the bus to Fort Polk, Louisiana, for a training exercise Sunday.

The 82nd Airborne Division told ABC11 that Seeman last reported to his unit Friday. Friends of the paratrooper call his sudden disappearance out of character.

"He's not a hard guy to spot. He's not that tall. He's got scars on his face from a dog attack when he was young," said friend Camille O'Brien. "Great teeth and really funny. He needs to be home."

O'Brien spoke to ABC11 from the backyard of her home. She's been friends with Seeman since 2014. They met through her ex-husband, who is also a Fort Bragg soldier. They were stationed together in Germany before moving to Fayetteville.



O'Brien called his sudden disappearance suspicious because he was known to stay in touch.

"This is not going to just disappear. If anybody that did anything thinks this isn't a big deal, they are in for a rude awakening and they will never be more wrong," O'Brien said. "We just hoped that he was taking a break from life and went off on his own."

Fayetteville police continue piecing together the puzzle of their investigation into how Seeman vanished. On Tuesday, they processed his silver Nissan Frontier for evidence.

Meanwhile, family and friends are left wondering what could have happened.

"Now that it's been a few days, the fact that his phone was found in his car is cause for concern," O'Brien said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Fayetteville Police or 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville newsFayettevillefort bragg newsmissing mansoldiersarmyFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Missing Fort Bragg soldier now considered AWOL
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News