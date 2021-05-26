dog attack

10-month-old baby dies after being attacked by 2 family dogs in Johnston County

10-month-old baby dies after being attacked by 2 family dogs

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 10-month-old baby has died after being attacked by two family dogs in Johnston County.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office Capt. Danny Johnson said deputies responded to the home on Riparian Court in Willow Spring around 8 p.m. for a call about an unresponsive child.

When deputies arrived, they started CPR on the baby, but were unsuccessful.

EMS was called and again attempted CPR but the baby did not respond. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson said an investigation determined the father, who is a law enforcement officer, had briefly left the baby unattended in the home to go outside and move a sprinkler in the yard. He heard a commotion and when he went back inside, the child had been attacked by the family's dogs.

According to the JoCoReport, the two dogs are rottweilers.

"It's a bad scene anytime that a young child like that passes," Johnson said. "It's very hard on us all."

Capt. Danny Johnson of the Johnston County Sheriff's Department told ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene it happened around 8 p.m.



The dogs were seized by animal control, he said.

Authorities said they were not aware of any prior issues with the dogs.

In late April, a 7-year-old girl was killed by two dogs in Garner.

