Family: North Carolina teacher missing in Mexico killed

The family of an American hiker missing in northern Mexico says that the state government has informed it that he was killed by a criminal organization.A statement from the family of 34-year-old Patrick Braxton-Andrew thanked Chihuahua state authorities and said the search continues to recover his body.Thursday's statement says "authorities are searching for those responsible to bring them to justice."Braxton-Andrew taught Spanish at Woodlawn School in Mooresville, North Carolina.A page set up for him says he "died doing what he loved - traveling and meeting people."Braxton-Andrew was last seen by hotel staff on Oct. 28 in Urique a former mining village at the base of one of the many canyons that make up Mexico's Copper Canyon National Park.