Family pays $150 for online food order, when they go to pickup, the Raleigh restaurant was closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was supposed to be a stress-free Christmas Eve dinner for Erin Bland and her family.

"I didn't want to cook and so San Jose said that they were open until 8 p.m. On their website. We ordered dinner and received the confirmation, received the email, the invoice, and my son went to go pick it up, and they were closed, Bland tells ABC11 Troubleshooter."

Bland said her first thought was what were they going to eat now, but also why was she charged the $150 for the order if San Jose's Tacos & Tequilla in Brier Creek was closed on Christmas Eve.

"We called after Christmas to try to get our money back and the manager answered. He was really nice," Bland added.

She said she was promised a full refund. After a week, she didn't see the credit issued so Bland said she reached back out to the restaurant.

"He would say the same thing and the same thing and it became week after week."

More than a month later, Bland was frustrated so she got in touch with ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson who then reached out to San Jose's Tacos & Tequilla. They didn't respond to Troubleshooter but they did to Bland. She said, "It was the next morning when you called them, we had a cash-in-hand offer at 12:00 the next day."

And that's not all--Bland says she got a full refund, plus a gift card for her troubles.

"We love the restaurant, and we'll go back. It's a shame that this happened, but we do we do like the restaurant."

Troubleshooter Tips

This is why it's so important to check your accounts often. As soon as you notice a charge that should not be there, contact the company right away to see if they will correct it. If not, you can also dispute it.