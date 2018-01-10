ROBBERY

Texas family held at gunpoint for 45 minutes after letting robbers use restroom

ABC13's Steven Romo speaks to a tearful Spring Branch apartment resident who was robbed after thinking she helped a group of people. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A group of robbers stormed inside a Texas apartment, threatening victims with guns and demanding phones and cash.

The ordeal continued for close to 45 minutes, according to the victims.

It happened at the Cancun Apartments in Houston over the weekend.

According to victims, three young women and two men came to the apartment asking to use the bathroom. They left but returned a short time later pounding on the door.

They burst inside and held a gun to one woman on the first floor as another armed robber made his way upstairs.

The victims said their lives were threatened as the robbers demanded money, phones, and passwords.

The five robbers escaped, and police are searching for them.
