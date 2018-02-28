RARE BIRTH

'1-in-a-million' identical triplets surprise Kansas couple

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has the latest on a Kansas couple who welcomed a set of identical triplets.

By
KANSAS CITY, Kansas --
A couple from Kansas was happy -- and nervous - to welcome a "one-in-a-million" set of identical triplets.

Ron, Elkanah and Abishai Choge were born just minutes apart to parents Nicole and Caleb Choge last Thursday night at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, according to ABC News.

Caleb and Nicole were originally told they were having twins.

"She was unsure that she could carry them, but she was very excited," Caleb said.

But a second doctor told them it was triplets.

"Then I was anxious because that's a lot of babies in one go," he said.

Dr. Danielle Reed, who is helping the three young preemies, said they were born six weeks early.

"I mean, they're only a couple days old, but so far so good," she said. "They're really lucky."

While Reed said identical triplets are "one in a million," some reports suggest the chances are more like 20 to 30 in a million, ABC News reports.

Still, that's extremely rare.

To make the Choge triplets' birth even more unusual, Nicole decided against a C-section.

"That's such a rarity with multiple births," Dr. Reed said.

Caleb said the birth was a scary experience.

"I was scared how it would turn out because at that point, you have the wife of my life and the life of my three boys," he said.

Now the family is focused on the future.

"We're trying to figure out how we'll do it," Caleb said. "Maybe we'll paint the nails blue, green and yellow."

A main priority is figuring out how to feed so many people.

"I always said I'd never get a van, but I think this is a humbling experience," Caleb joked.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyrare birthKansas
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RARE BIRTH
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Texas Chick-fil-A
Triple the love! NY couple welcomes two girls and a boy
Surprise: Twins! Giant panda gives birth to two cubs in Austria
SEEING TRIPLE: Rare identical triplets born
More rare birth
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Show More
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More News