10 things to do with your dad this Father's Day in the Triangle

Make this Father's Day one to be remembered! In the Triangle, you can enjoy a plethora of experiences within miles.Whether the Dad in your life enjoys sports, art, music, entertainment, vintage cars, or animals, there is something just for him. Here are 10 Father's Day experiences that will create lifetime memories:Pack your bikes, a picnic, and your art palette for a day with dad exploring NCMA's museum exhibits and park. Have you ever wondered about the bridge that overlooks I-440 near the Wade Ave exit? Well, wonder no more.This pedestrian bridge will be a part of your biking or walking experience that you can join right from NCMA and runs to Meredith College and N.C. State University.Take Dad out on June 17 to a Bulls home game at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park! Buy him some peanuts and more! Celebrate America's pastime as a family. And guess what? After every Sunday home game, children get to kids get to run around the bases just like the pros do. What could be a better experience for your baseball-loving Dad?Marbles Museum is preparing to welcome Dads from everywhere! The museum will be hosting Dad events on June 16 & 17 with a Superhero theme, trampolines, and DIY activities. Kids can challenge Dad to an "incredible" bounce off with Springfree Trampoline, side by side on two of the world's safest trampolines!That's right - Lions, tigers and bears, oh my! In less than 2 hours from the heart of Triangle, you can completely treat Dad to experience some of the world's greatest animals. Giraffes, zebra, elephants, lions, polar bears, sea lions, gorillas, chimpanzees bison and more await your presence to share in the celebration. Tip: plan to go early and spend a full day. There's so much to see and explore.The City of Raleigh and Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh are partnering to bring Movies by Moonlight series at Dorothea Dix Park. Take Dad out on Saturday, June 16 to his favorite dinner spot then journey over to watch "Moana". Or have dinner and a movie under the stars. You are encouraged to bring your own food and beverages then enjoy Kona Ice Food Truck.Cars! Cars! Cars! Is your Dad a car lover? On June 16, Wake Forest Downtown, Inc will host its annual car show. This FREE event will showcase vehicles of all makes and models, including muscle cars, sports cars, pony cars, classic and antique autos, street rods and trucks. Take Dad to drool on as many cars as his eyes can handle.Food vendors will be onsite. The show is designed to raise money for several area charities.On June 16, journey with Dad to the Cary Booth Amphitheatre and share sweet moments with classical music, including Mozart's The Magic Flute and Eine kleine Nachtmusik, Rossini's The Barber of Seville, and Berlioz's Roman Carnival Overture. Kids 12 and under admitted FREE on the lawn!Celebrate and paint with Dad. Wine & Design Cary is offering a priceless experience for the art-loving Dad. The best part is you'll be able to create your own masterpiece that can be hung as home decor or in Dad's office. You are welcome to bring your own snacks and drinks. Arrive 10 minutes early to sign in and get prepared to paint your hearts out!On Father's Day, Lake Johnson will host a Fundamentals of Sailing class for all interested sailors. Spend a day at the lake learning to sail a Sunfish sailboat. This course is designed for beginners. Instruction includes: terminology, basic sailing theory and practice, rigging, and safety procedures.Want to craft a weekend experience for Dad? Venture outside of the Triangle area to explore everything Thomas the Tank Engine. Take Dad to meet Sir Topham Hat, play in Imagination Station, enjoy storytelling and live music! Enjoy a full day at Tweetsie Railroad with amusement rides, deer park zoo, panning for gold, and live entertainment.No matter how you decide to spend your day, enjoy Dad! The memories from the day will be what he remembers most and can create lifetime memories. If you see something listed above that you think will melt Dad's heart, plan the experience today. Father's Day is just days away.