Couple ties the knot at impromptu UNC REX wedding after delivering baby

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh couple tied the knot in an unconventional location shortly after welcoming a new addition to their family.Last week, Saarah Cantu and her fiance Salvador Matus welcomed baby Luka into the world at UNC REX Women's Center, according to a spokesperson for UNC Health.After delivering the baby, the couple, who were having trouble planning their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, said they couldn't wait to get married any longer.UNC REX Chaplain Cynthia Meekins-Mattocks conducted the impromptu ceremony in Cantu's hospital room--the first she had ever officiated."Who knew that in the middle of a pandemic, someone would call on me to perform their wedding vows?" Meekins-Mattocks said. "I was honored to help this couple who were clearly meant to be together."The couple exchanged vows and even shared a small cake."I never imagined being married in a hospital, but I'm very happy with how things occurred," Cantu said. "I felt nothing but joy and happiness."