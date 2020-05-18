Coronavirus

Couple ties the knot at impromptu UNC REX wedding after delivering baby

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh couple tied the knot in an unconventional location shortly after welcoming a new addition to their family.

Last week, Saarah Cantu and her fiance Salvador Matus welcomed baby Luka into the world at UNC REX Women's Center, according to a spokesperson for UNC Health.

After delivering the baby, the couple, who were having trouble planning their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, said they couldn't wait to get married any longer.

RELATED: UNC REX gifts quarantine-themed onesies to moms who gave birth on Mother's Day

UNC REX Chaplain Cynthia Meekins-Mattocks conducted the impromptu ceremony in Cantu's hospital room--the first she had ever officiated.

"Who knew that in the middle of a pandemic, someone would call on me to perform their wedding vows?" Meekins-Mattocks said. "I was honored to help this couple who were clearly meant to be together."

The couple exchanged vows and even shared a small cake.

RELATED: 2 Duke doctors who postponed wedding due to COVID-19 exchange vows in impromptu ceremony

"I never imagined being married in a hospital, but I'm very happy with how things occurred," Cantu said. "I felt nothing but joy and happiness."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingraleighncbaby deliverycoronavirusunchospitalgood newswedding
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Face mask fashion during and after coronavirus.
Person at California church service possibly exposes 180 to COVID-19
LATEST: NC reports 11,637 presumptive COVID-19 recoveries
North Raleigh neighbors hope plan to back local businesses catches on
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports 11,637 presumptive COVID-19 recoveries
'A little desperate:' Cary barber cautiously prepares for reopening
COVID-19 testing for state prison staff comes weeks after first case
Rocky Mount mayor reacts to audit launched by 200 complaints
Owner of Johnston County gas station grill urges Cooper to reopen soon
Gov. Cooper calls herd immunity parties 'absolutely unacceptable'
Suspect in 2017 Fayetteville murder arrested in Raleigh
Show More
North Raleigh neighbors hope plan to back local businesses catches on
Possible help coming to Wake County small businesses
Former offenders hit roadblocks at NCDMV because of COVID-19
What precautions are gyms taking when they reopen? Here's one example
State revenue shortfall looms as NC lawmakers open session
More TOP STORIES News