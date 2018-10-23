FAMILY & PARENTING

Make-A-Wish kid becomes honorary 'Ghostbuster,' zapping ghosts around all around town

EMBED </>More Videos

As a Make-A-Wish kid, a 5-year-old ''Ghostbusters'' fan got to don the suit, ride the Ecto-1 and even face off with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. (ABC News)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
After all he's been through, this Make-A-Wish kid certainly ain't afraid of no ghosts.

At the age of five, London Green has already undergone four open-heart surgeries. The little boy was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect less than a day after he was born.

After spending 121 days last year in the hospital, London is finally "healthy and happy," his dad, Stuart Green, told ABC 10 in Sacramento.

To top it all off, the Make-A-Wish Foundation created an experience for London that was icing on the cake, his dad said. On Monday, London, who loves the 1984 classic Ghostbusters, got a chance to put on the suit and fight some ghosts around Sacramento.

With the community cheering him on, London rode around in the Ecto 1 looking for ghosts, all culminating in a battle with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

He even got a special message from Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddmore in the original film.

"London we're proud of you, have fun and get out and bust some ghosts!" he said.

London's dad said the little boy felt "famous" from all the attention and that he woke up "glowing" and ready for the day.

London successfully zapped all the ghosts, but he said he wished he could have done something else with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

"I didn't really want to zap him," he said. "I wanted to eat him."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
familymake-a-wishghostbustersheart defectsu.s. & worldchildrenSacramento
FAMILY & PARENTING
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Family of soldier whose remains were recently returned 'never lost hope'
Boy's pumpkin from late grandpop returned after being stolen
Officer suing NYPD over 'harsh' conditions for pumping milk
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Hurricane Willa will bring rain to the Triangle
Mom says Wakefield HS student was beaten during gym class
Duke, UNC, NCSU top list of best colleges
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
2 sweepstakes parlors robbed in 6 hours
Organic foods could ward off cancer, study says
Apex golf shop catches fire overnight
Show More
Titanic replica to retrace path of original in 2022
Deputy injured in deadly ambush shooting in Florence, SC, has died
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
Authorities: Explosive device found near George Soros' home
Video: Bears play with tire swing in Asheville
More News