4th generation farmer and 1st gen. graduate from NC State plans to continue family's farm legacy

WARREN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Home on the farm has a big meaning for Nihya Alston.Here with these goats is where she grew up. Taking care of animals and learning the family business."Fun you're just out in the open and all your family is out here nothing but land, it's pretty fun," she said of how she felt at a young age.It was her daddy's, granddaddy's, and great grandaddy's hard work that got them here today, and now she is the only one following in their footsteps but also becoming a first-generation graduate at NC State."I was excited because vet bills can get high and if I got my own vet. I can save some money," her dad Keith Alston said.He really means he is super proud."For her being a female that kinda shocked to want to deal with the animals they that she do," he added.Her degree opens many opportunities for her to continue her family's legacy on the family's 50-acre land."My degree I'm obtaining my bachelors in animal science with a concentration in agriculture industry and for me, I want to go into food production but I could do research, genetics, reproduction," she said.And she hopes to make a difference"Do what your heart wants you to do. My heart wants me to keep with agriculture and just luckily 4th generation farmer I can continue the legacy that my great grandfather started and hopefully the ones after me will want to continue as well," she said.NC State's big graduation will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, but Niyah's graduation will be at 4 p.m.