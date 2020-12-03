Grandmother, teen killed in Fayetteville car wreck marks 15 deaths for family this year

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a year filled with loss and devastation, the Morrison family can't take anymore. On Sunday, Nov. 29, Maggie Morrison was heading home with her 15-year-old grand-daughter Keyana Jones, but never made it. These two recent deaths make 15 people this family has had to bury this year.
"Regardless of what happens, our faith must remain anchored in God," said Jonathan Morrison. The victims were his niece and mother, affectionately known to family and friends as Bell.
They were heading home from his house.
For the Morrison family, last Saturday started off like normal. It was morning service with the family. His niece Keyana spoke from the pulpit about having strong faith. In a video, she was recorded saying, "praise is a supernatural force that causes strong faith."
Fayetteville police responded to the fatal car wreck around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, along Ramsey and Cumberland Street. Investigators determined the car struck an overpass pillar.
"Since Sunday I've wanted to trade places with them. I felt so guilty. Felt so broken," said Morrison.
The duo were inseparable. Keyana was a freshmen at E.E. Smith high school. Maggie was the mother of 9, but had many other adopted children throughout the community.
The family is planning for a double funeral.
They've launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses for his niece, who was uninsured.
The inseparable duo gained their wings together.
"My mother was our glue. The glue has dissolved. Everybody depends on me, but I can't even depend on me right now."
