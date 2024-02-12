WATCH LIVE

Duke professor identified as victim of deadly crash near campus

Monday, February 12, 2024 4:49AM
Duke professor dies in car crash
According to the Duke Chronicle, he was a professor of art and art history at the university.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have confirmed the identity of the man killed in a crash Friday near Duke University.

On Sunday, DPD told ABC11 that the victim was Hans Van Miegroet, 71.

The crash happened on Academy Road near Duke University Road. Police said his car went off the road and crashed into a wooded area.

Van Miegroet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The university is expected to release official comment about the professor's death on Monday.

