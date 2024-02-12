Duke professor identified as victim of deadly crash near campus

According to the Duke Chronicle, he was a professor of art and art history at the university.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have confirmed the identity of the man killed in a crash Friday near Duke University.

On Sunday, DPD told ABC11 that the victim was Hans Van Miegroet, 71.

The crash happened on Academy Road near Duke University Road. Police said his car went off the road and crashed into a wooded area.

Van Miegroet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The university is expected to release official comment about the professor's death on Monday.