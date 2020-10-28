abduction

Woman allegedly assaulted, abducted by man in gold Buick; Fayetteville police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a possible abduction that occurred along Person Street on Monday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Person Street just before 5:30 p.m.

The investigation revealed a man was attempting to get a woman into his car. When she refused, police said he assaulted her and put her in the car against her will.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Officials said it is unknown if the two know each other or what their relationship might be.

City surveillance cameras captured the car as it left the downtown area toward Bragg Boulevard.

The man is described as 6'0 with dreadlocks and wearing a t-shirt with jeans.

Detectives are seeking assistance or information pertaining to the car, which appears to be a gold Buick Century.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Southerland at (910) 709-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleattempted abductionabductionfayetteville news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABDUCTION
Girl tells deputies she was abducted, assaulted in Fayetteville
Police: Grandmother abducts 12-year-old from hospital at gunpoint
Two years pass since a Durham father went missing
Couple speaks out after chasing suspect in girl's abduction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RPD releases hundreds of body, dash cam videos from protests
Fayetteville boy receives kidney transplant after 4-year search
These NC election races aren't as prominent but are still critical
Trump to return to North Carolina, rally in Fayetteville on Thursday
How new registered voters shift NC political party lines
Cumberland Co. students appear to pose in blackface in social media post
Burger King, Popeyes drive-thrus to get makeover for the COVID-19 age
Show More
Family searching for heirloom sold at Fuquay-Varina yard sale
Voter registration data reflects opinions in downtown Durham
Can boosting your immune system help prepare you for COVID-19?
LATEST: NC reports 2,141 new COVID-19 cases
NC couple complete Appalachian Trail trek interrupted by pandemic
More TOP STORIES News