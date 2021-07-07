abc11 together

Fayetteville After Five returns

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) -- A popular Fayetteville concert series returns this week. Fayetteville After Five is back in Festival Park with lots of music and food trucks on Friday.

The gates to Festival Park open at 5:00 pm, the opening act starts at 6:15 pm and the main band start at 8:00 pm.

The Festival Dogwood Festival will also present a second Fayetteville After Five show at Festival Park on Friday, August 13.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Fayetteville After Five.

