Fayetteville After Five returns

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) -- A popular Fayetteville concert series returns this week. Fayetteville After Five is back in Festival Park with lots of music and food trucks on Friday.The gates to Festival Park open at 5:00 pm, the opening act starts at 6:15 pm and the main band start at 8:00 pm.The Festival Dogwood Festival will also present a second Fayetteville After Five show at Festival Park on Friday, August 13.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Fayetteville After Five.