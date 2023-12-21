WATCH LIVE

Fight happened prior to Fayetteville double shooting that killed woman

Monique John Image
ByMonique John WTVD logo
Thursday, December 21, 2023 11:06PM
Woman killed in Fayetteville double shooting identified
Police said Daeja Keys was shot after fight with some other people at an apartment complex.
WTVD

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman shot and killed Wednesday was involved in a fight prior to the shooting, according to Fayetteville Police Department.

The department identified the woman who was killed as Daeja Danette Kyes.

A second woman was injured in the shooting, which happened around 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near Tamarack Drive and Rosehill Road.

Both women were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. Kyes did not survive. The other woman was released after successful treatment.

Investigators did not release any further details about the fight that happened before the shooting. They also didn't identify anyone else involved in that fight.

