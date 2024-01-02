Man found shot dead in backyard of Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police detectives are investigating the city's first homicide of 2024.

It happened just after 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Harris Street.

Officers went there after getting a ShotSpotter notification. When they got there, they were told that one man had been shot. Officers found the victim in a backyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as David Earl Page Jr., 36.

The shooting remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios at (910) 703-6243.

ALSO SEE: Man dies after Cumberland County deputies respond to gunshot call on New Year's Day

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood