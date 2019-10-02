vandalism

Fayetteville man charged after defacing historic black church monument

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man was arrested after a monument at the Evans Metropolitan AME Zion Church courtyard was defaced.

Andrew Caldwell, 33, of Fayetteville was charged with ethnic intimidation.

Police said "KKK you next" was sprayed onto the monument located by the church at 301 N Cool Spring Street Monday.

The church is one of the oldest black churches in Fayetteville.

Caldwell will appear in court in November.
