STABBING

Fayetteville man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing grandfather

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed in Fayetteville overnight.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man was found fatally stabbed in Fayetteville overnight.

Officials say 31-year-old Damar Dobbins stabbed his 72-year-old grandfather, George Dobbins, to death.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to the Marathon Gas Station in the 700 block of Country Club Drive and found a man covered in blood.
After speaking with the man, officers responded to his last known residence in the 3300 block of Cranbrook Drive.


Inside the residence, George Dobbins was found dead with wounds on his body.

Damar Dobbins is being charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Cumberland County Jail with no bond.

Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating and anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Homicide Unit at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingdeath investigationhomicide investigationfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Texas
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father in Philadelphia
Police: Chapel Hill man charged with murder after stabbing his brother
Rocky Mount police look for motive behind 2 unrelated weekend homicides
More stabbing
Top Stories
Suspect charged after rear-ending and killing Creedmoor pastor
4 arrests made during Charlottesville anniversary rallies
Investigation underway after teen shot and killed in Wayne County
2 ferry workers suspended for week for pro-Trump flag
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold in New York
Durham police looking for car that drove through overnight checkpoint
Tourist dies after being pulled from Bogue Sound in Emerald Isle
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
Show More
Troopers searching for car that hit 12-year-old riding bike in Johnston County
Blue chardonnay gives new options to wine drinkers
LATEST: 3 arrests made in Charlottesville ahead of anniversary rally
Tonbo Ramen: Get the unique flavors of Japan in downtown Raleigh
Moore County man killed by deputies did not fire shots, sheriff says
More News